FAISALABAD - An infuriated man stran­gulated to death his sis­ter over domestic dispute in the area of Garh police station on Sunday. Po­lice spokesman said that 25-year-old Noor Bhari wife of Riaz exchanged harsh words with her brother Muhammad Amin over a domestic dispute in Mauza Hakim Kot which enraged her brother. Over this is­sue, the man reportedly strangled throat of his sister and killed her on the spot. The police took body into their custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to fled the scene after the murder, police said.