As security forces are engaged in pushing back against a resurgent and emboldened TTP, some gains are gradually being reported through intelligence-based operations which are essential to stay a step ahead of the militant group. It is being reported that security forces busted a network of suicide bombers in the northwest, in addition to recovering mobile SIMS from Afghanistan along with a substantial quantity of drugs and currency. This only further underscores Islamabad’s claim of how the group is being facilitated from Afghanistan while the interim government refuses to take any responsibility.

According to the statement put out by the security forces, the network of bombers was caught after an attack on a check post in Jamrud on January 19 in which three police officials were killed. Through forensics and georeferencing, officials were able to identify the TTP member behind the attack, who was facilitated by a local resident of Jamrud. Further, another operation on January 27 led to the arrest of more facilitators, including Fazal Amin, Fazal Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Hamad Ullah. Investigations have revealed that the suicide bomber was an Afghan national, and that he was running the TTP in North Waziristan tribal district and had four hideouts. In addition to this, he also provided weapons and explosives-laden jackets to suicide bombers who were sent from the neighboring country by his handlers.

This is extremely crucial information which will be essential for the security forces to push back against the militant group and to understand the tactics it is adopting and how it is receiving assistance and support. By engaging in futile talks, we were already on the backfoot as the group managed to bolster its ranks.

The hope is that such intelligence-based operations allow us to preempt how the TTP is planning to act. Of course, there are some things outside of the hands of the security forces because of Kabul’s uncooperative behaviour. The Taliban promised to bring the TTP to heel after Pakistan facilitated the US withdrawal, but it turned out to be a hollow promise. This is something that the foreign office and political leadership needs to tackle at the earliest.