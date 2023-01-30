Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday announced to public rally in Hyderabad on February 24. The party will hold power show in city’s Pucca Qilla ground. MQM-Pakistan has asked Hyderabad chapter representatives to finalise arrangements for February 24 public rally in city. The announcement of rally came after MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that his party has decided to take to streets along with the public to get justice which the parliament, courts and political arenas failed to provide. Addressing the first workers’ convention in the Pucca Qila ground last week, Siddiqui said “MQM Pakistan will take to streets for its demand.” MQM-P convener accused the ruling PPP of rigging the LG polls and taunted that everyone saw the transparency of ‘free and fair’ LG polls in the province.