The race to the playoffs is heating up in the DP World International League T20 as the tournament moves into the last week of its league stage from Monday, 30 January 2023. The Desert Vipers and the Gulf Giants are currently at the top two spots with 10 points each, while MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth place respectively.

Cricket fans around the world witnessed high-quality cricket over the third weekend of the DP World ILT20. The Sharjah Warriors pulled off a four-wicket victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Saturday, while the Desert Vipers clinched a thrilling 12-run victory over the Dubai Capitals on the same day.

The MI Emirates put up the highest total in the tournament so far – 241 for three against the Desert Vipers on Sunday. They also recorded the biggest victory (by runs) in the tournament when they won the match by 157 runs.