LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday constituted a four-member committee for provision of facilities in cardiac emergency services at the government hospitals.

This was decided in a meeting to review available facilities for cardiac patients in the government hospitals, chaired by the Chief Minister.

The Caretaker CM sought recommendations regarding provision of facilities to the cardiac patients. Provincial Caretaker SHC&ME Minister Doctor Javed Akram would be the head of the committee. The committee would comprise of Provincial Caretaker P&SHC Minister Dr Jamal Nasir, Dr Farqad Alamgir and Secretary SHC&ME.

The committee will formulate its recommendations regarding provision of facilities of implanting stents and performing angioplasty.

The committee will review available facilities for imposition of mandatory cardiac emergency services in the government hospitals and put forth its final recommendations with regard to facilities of mandatory cardiac emergency services in coming few days.

The Caretaker CM stressed that all possible steps would be taken to ensure timely treatment of cardiac patients.

He directed that collaboration with a private sector would also be reviewed for provision of facilities to the cardiac patients. Caretaker Punjab Minister Dr Javed Akram said that it was necessary to start treatment of cardiac patient within 90 minutes, and creating public awareness about treatment method was a necessary step in case of a heart attack.

Angioplasty facility to be provided 24/7 in cardiac hospitals: Dr Javaid

The Punjab government will provide 24/7 primary angioplasty facility to patients in all heart hospitals of the province.

This was disclosed by Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram, while presiding over a meeting, held under the supervision of the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, here on Sunday. He reviewed in detail the measures to provide 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to patients suffering from heart diseases. The officers concerned gave a detailed briefing to the caretaker minister. He said Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had already approved provision of 24/7 primary angioplasty facility to heart patients.

He said that primary angioplasty was the latest technology for treating heart patients in the world. He ordered the management of all heart hospitals in Punjab to send their recommendations in this regard as soon as possible. Primary angioplasty is very important in the treatment and cure of patients suffering from heart diseases, he added.

Dr Javaid Akram said that a report should be submitted every week about primary angioplasty of patients from all cardiology hospitals. In this regard, a dashboard would also be designed with the help of the PITB, he said. The caretaker minister said that more doctors would also be given modern training to provide 24/7 primary angioplasty facility to patients in cardiology hospitals of the province.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that seven machines were fully operational in Punjab Institute of Cardiology, one in Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, four in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, two in Bahawalpur and four in Multan Institute of Cardiology.