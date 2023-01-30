Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The district food department has issued a notice to a local flour mill in Darra Pezu town for its alleged involvement in delaying the supply of the subsidised commodity to the government notified dealers.

Lakki Marwat District Food Controller Aman Khan has issued a notice to the mill’s manager asking him to explain reasons for the delay or face stern legal action,” said an official on Sunday.He said that the department had received complaints about the mill’s involvement in an illegal act of delaying supply of subsidised wheat flour to the dealers.

“Delaying supply of the commodity causes unrest among people as they have to wait for hours at the outlets of dealers to get flour on subsidised rates,” he maintained.