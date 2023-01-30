Share:

NEW YORK - Oil prices advanced on Sunday, bolstered by positive sentiment. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for March delivery gained 86 cents, or 1.07 percent, to settle at 81.01 US dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for March delivery added 1.35 dollars, or 1.57 percent, to close at 87.47 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange. The rally came as traders bet on rising energy demand in China. Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States provided additional support to oil markets.