LAHORE - PAF stunned Wapda by 75-73 points in the last leg of important pool round match in Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Sunday. PBBF SVP Imtiaz Rafi Butt, FBBA President Ejaz Butt and Associate Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, Malik M Riaz, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Ch Saeed Akhtar, M Azam Dar and others witnessed the matches. In the first match of the day three, Wapda had the lead of 15 points when last quarter of the match started but failed to sustain the lead in the last quarter. Umair Jan, Ahmad Jan and M Mehtab, who scored 25, 10 and 10 points respectively, played a vital role in PAF victory which concluded with decisive two points by Prem Shahzad in the last few seconds of the match for the winning team. In the second match, Army thrashed POF by 104-30 points. M Shahid scored 17 points and M Shahbaz 15 points for Army. The matches were supervised by Sadat Jehangir, Naveed Ahmed Beeda, Adeel S Raza, M M Alam and Khurram Khan. The first semifinal will be played today (Monday) between Army and Wapda while PAF will face POF in second semifinal.