The deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem has finally pushed some world leaders to voice their concerns regarding the rising violence. The past week has been particularly bloody as the right-wing anti-Arab government in Tel Aviv conducted raids under the guise of “counter-terrorism”. As many have pointed out, this is only the beginning of what is in store based on the extremist agenda of the new government in Israel, and this is something which will also put the country’s own citizens in a state of insecurity.

On Thursday, Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp during a raid. On the same day, a Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces in the town of al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, marking one of the deadliest days in the occupied West Bank. Violence begets violence and on the following day, a Palestinian attacker shot dead seven people near a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem before being fatally shot. More violence continued on Saturday as retaliatory attacks took place against the Israeli oppression.

Let’s be clear here, there is no equivalence being drawn here. It is of course tragic to see blood being spilt, but the coloniser is responsible for all the violence taking place in the occupied territories, even the retaliatory responses from the Palestinian resistance.

While condemning the situation, it is good to see the head of EU’s foreign affairs and security policy point out that Israel has killed a large number of Palestinians since the start of the year. In the past, it was rare to see anyone from the West even mention the heinous deeds being committed by the Israeli government, so it is some consolation to see a slight shift in the narrative. The chief patron of Tel Aviv, the US, however once again chose to whitewash Israel’s actions by terming it as a “counter-terrorism” operation to defend itself.

The situation is extremely dire with mounting casualties and injuries in the occupied territories, and Israeli forces obstructing ambulances and medics. Jenin is among areas of the northern West Bank where Israel has intensified raids over the past year in an attempt to crack down on growing armed Palestinian resistance. Even after the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, no has yet been held accountable. This is the first shot in a coming, larger Israeli operation based on the promises of the new government. In the absence of any accountability, Israel will continue to do what it wants without much restraint or consequences.