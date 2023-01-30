Share:

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday condemned the suicide attack inside the mosque at Police Lines in Peshawar, and also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Malik Sibtain Khan and other leaders called on Mr Elahi. During the meeting, country’s political situation and surge in terrorism cases took centre stage.

On the occasion, he condemned the heinous attack and urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interim government to focus on law and order instead of “political victimisation.”

Commenting on delay in by-elections date announcement in two provincial legislatures after the dissolution, he said the caretaker set-ups were intentionally ignoring constitutional responsibilities and pursuing other agendas.