The most important thing is to snack on things that are filled with real food and nourishing ingredients that will leave you feeling energised and happy.

–Ella Woodward

Throughout human history, the frequency and content of meals has varied. People would consume leftovers or light foods that required little to no prep in the past but after the 19 century, the nature of snacks changed. Mankind went from consuming natural foods to processed commercial snacks that ere high in sugar and salt. This has meant that snacking options have increased, but that these varied options may be unhealthy. Given all this, the future of the snacks industry lies in finding the right balance between innovative yet healthy choices. People are also becoming more health-conscious and that entails finding better alternatives to processed foods. The industry s now focusing on providing more balanced and nutritional snacks.