Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allah Almighty has bestowed mankind with countless abilities to see, listen, speak, walk, think and much more regardless of their religion, caste, creed, sex, race and mobility. The creation of human beings is the best ever creation among all creatures on earth and in the heavens and Allah Almighty commands to equally protect the rights of all human beings particularly of the differently-abled persons. After the human rights enshrined in holy scripture, our Constitution guarantees social and economic well-being of all citizens.

Article 38 (d) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan states “provide basic necessities of life, such as food, clothing, housing, education and medical relief, for all such citizens, irrespective of sex, caste, creed or race, who are permanently or temporarily unable to earn their livelihood on account of infirmity, sickness or unemployment.”

It also guarantees freedom of thought, conscience and expression for all people and equal protection of the rights of normal as well as differently able persons by providing social justice. Pakistan also ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in July 2011 with Ministry of Human Rights being the Focal Ministry to coordinate and facilitate implementation and reporting of UNCRPD. Although many statutes, rules, or legislation are in place, in many instances, the societal response towards this common responsibility remains sluggish with many seeing the differently-able persons with scorn not caring that they were not so by virtue of their follies.

Rather, these people are equally capable to deliver in different arena of life if provided ample opportunities as being provided to normal people. Instances are all around right from cramming the Holy Quran by a blind student, or the one surviving without both arms or the one becoming a great scientist; Stephen Hawking. History shows that differently-able persons can do a lot if patronized and encouraged through proper education and training. Therefore, different governments embarked on a number of initiatives like “The Disabled Persons (employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance, 1981” which laid the foundation for the institutional care of such persons.

This Ordinance ensures PWDs’ rights to education, employment, rehabilitation; emphasising to create Funds and establish National Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons. Later in 2010, after 18th Amendment in the Constitution, although powers related to disability and associated matters were devolved to provinces, Federal Ministry of Human Rights shouldered the responsibility of better coordination and implementation of international Conventions.

As the provinces were required to enact proper laws for protection of the rights of differently-able persons after 18th amendment and in June 2018, Sindh government promulgated the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act. Such acts were also promulgated by Balochistan in 2017 and Gilgit-Baltistan in 2019 as similar legislation is in process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. The federal government also devised an Action Plan for Human Rights that covers various actions with regard to rights of marginalized groups including PWDs