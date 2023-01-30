Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Peshawar, provincial capital of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, hours after a suicide attacker blew himself up inside a mosque filled with people during Zuhr prayer at the Police Lines.

Mr Sharif is accompanied by Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah.

The prime minister has summoned an important meeting over the law and order situation in the province. He will be given briefing on the Peshawar blast. The authorities will also present an initial report on the bombing incident.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also visited the Lady Reading Hospital and inquired after the injured.