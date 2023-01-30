Share:

Peshawar - Known as the best governance system in the world, democracy provides an inclusive mechanism for the resolution of socioeconomic and political issues through evolving of broad based political reconciliation among all the relevant stakeholders to anchor the ship of democracy to the safe shores.

Analysts said that a permanent political divide with no channel of communication and intolerance in society would further retard the political and economic development besides widening the economic gap between the influential and underprivileged class.

They said that if the trend of political intolerance, accusations and blame games among politicians continued, then it would be extremely difficult to bring political and economic stability to the country despite holding the general election in pakistan.

“Democracy provides solutions to all problems. It is the best governance system being practiced in the world through which socioeconomic and political conflicts are being addressed through reconciliation and dialogue among relevant stakeholders supported by people,” said prof Dr ah hilali, former Chairman of political science Department, University of peshawar while talking to app on sunday.

“In the democratic process, the doors to political dialogue among religious and political entities are always open to take decisions in national interest and for people’s well being.”

“political dialogue is an effective tool in a democratic system, which removed misunderstanding among political players on existing issues and strengthened democracy besides ensuring the smooth transition of power.”

Prof hilali said unfortunately our politicians did not learn lessons from our history and again started wrangling by closing the doors of political dialogue ahead of election despite the country’s difficult economic situation.

He said the absence of political dialogues among politicians in the past led to derailment of democracy for four times in pakistan.

He suggested political dialogue between government and opposition on existing difficult economic and political challenges besides election reforms inevitable for the country’s stability and development.

Ikhtair wali, PML-N Kp spokesman, said that his party believed in political dialogue. he said Charter of Democracy signed between former prime ministers, Muhammad Nawaz sharif and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a great example of political reconciliation that later led to an adaptation of the landmark 18th constitutional amendment that returned all powers back to the parliament, granted provincial autonomy to the federating units, identity to people of Kp after renaming NwFp and abolishment of the draconian 58 2 (B) article from the constitution.

He said PML-N did not believe in political victimisation of opponents and law would take its own course in Fawad Chaudhary case. however, he said that mocking national institutions and officials of national institutions as well as their family members was highly deplorable.

Accusing PTI for creating political division in society and destroying the country’s economy, he said Imran’s recent accusations against former president asif ali Zardari was an attempt to create hatred against political opponents to get cheap popularity.

Despite political stubbornness and allegations of Imran Niazi, he said the coalition government had offered several times to PTI’s former lawmakers to take their resignations back and come to parliament but they made mock of the sincere offer of the PML-N leadership and were now weeping after their resignations were accepted by the speaker National assembly under the law.

Ikhtair claimed that pTI had deceived people on the hollow slogan of “accountability and change” as the former PTI government in Kp itself closed its own ehtesab Commission at peshawar besides the province was put under huge loans burden.

PTI has shattered the confidence of the voters of KP and punjab after prematurely dissolving the two provincial assemblies and lost footings in both provinces where they would now face people’s wrath in upcoming elections.

ANP leader and former Kp minister, wajid ali Khan said political reconciliation was imperative for acceptance of political mandates after general election.

He said if Bangladeshi leaders hasnia wajid and Khalida Zia could sit across the table for the sake of their countrymen, then why the government and opposition parties in pakistan can’t sit together for holding a grand dialogue on economic and political issues.

Wajid ali accused pTI’s former lawmakers for depriving their electorates from development funds in upcoming budget in Kp, punjab, Centre and left hundreds of thousands of floods victims alone after prematurely dissolving the two provincial assemblies.

He said KP has been pushed to the verge of financial default by the pTI’s incompetent rulers, who failed to take up the case of rs61.89 billion net hydel profit’s arrears with the federation and even with Imran Khan’s government.

Traffic jam in Peshawar City has made lives of Peshawartes miserable due to wrong planning in BrT’s corridor and not a single hospital was completed in peshawar by the pTI in its long nine years and six months rule, thus exerted extra burden of patients in Lady reading hospital and Khyber Teaching hospital at peshawar.