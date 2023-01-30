Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Players and office-bearers of sports organisations have asked the provincial government and district administration to order a thorough probe into substandard levelling of a football ground and racetracks and utilisation of funds meant for promotion of sorts and games.

The demands were made during a khuli kuchehri (open court) convened by Deputy Commissioner aun haidar Gondal at the sports Complex in Bannu city.

Bannu regional sports officer s hafqatullah Khan and district sports officer Adil Shah were also present.

District sports association chairman Israr Bangash, general secretary Muhammad Nizamul haq, Malik Zeeshan Khan, rasheed Khan, riaz Khan, asad Khan, Zahid Khan, Fayyaz Khan, Ghulam Fareed Khan Niazi, akhtar Zaman, Kashif Nawaz and others shed light on the problems faced by the players.

They said that Bannu district was rich in sports talent and it had produced world level players in hockey, football, athletics, squash, cricket and volleyball. They said that the district with over one million population lacked sports facilities.