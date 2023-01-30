Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said that the provision of contemporary knowledge in religious seminaries along with religious education was a welcoming step.

While addressing a ceremony at Jamia Khairul Madaris here on Sunday, Balighur Rehman observed that religious seminaries were performing an important role in enhancing the literacy rate in the country.

In government and private educational institutes, the read­ing and translation of the Quran-e-Kareem are mandatory. The step of the government is vital in maintaining harmony among students of different educational institutes including religious seminaries, he said.

The governor congratulated the students who completed their degrees from the religious seminary. He urged students to play a responsible role in the maintenance and promotion of peace and tolerance culture in society. He also paid rich tribute to legendary Islamic scholar Moulana Khair Muham­mad Jalandhari for establishing the known religious seminar­ies. On the occasion caretaker of Khair ul Madaris Qari Hanif Jalandhary stated that 250 students complete “Hifz” during the year. Similarly, 200 students got Mufti degrees, he added. Commissioner Multan Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhary also attend­ed the ceremony.

27 CRIMINALS ARRESTED DURING CRACKDOWN

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 27 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, rob­bery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended seven court absconders during the crackdown.