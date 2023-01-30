Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday censured the federal government for announcing a substantial raise in the prices of petroleum products. Imran Khan took to twitter to express his annoyance over the government’s decision as he called it a total mismanagement of the economy by what he called a corrupt and incompetent government. Imran Khan said that the government had crushed the masses and the salaried class with the latest hike in petrol and diesel.

“Total mismanagement of our economy by a corrupt & incompetent imported government has crushed masses & salaried class with the latest hike in petrol & diesel prices & Rs33. Dollar devaluation to Rs262.6/$. Electricity & gas price hike & 35% unprecedented inflation expected with Rs200bn mini budget,” he remarked in his tweet.

The PTI chief suspected that the government was bringing a mini budget amounting to Rs 200 billion amid an unprecedented 35 per cent inflation coupled with hike in prices of gas and electricity.