Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan Presided over a consultative meeting on Monday to discuss the current political situation of the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Farrukh Habib and other Ministers and a large number of former National Assembly (NA) members also joined the meeting. Pakistan’s political fiasco and future plans including the delay in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab general elections were discussed in the meeting.

The arrest of senior PTI lawmaker Fawad Chaudhry was also a major subject in the meeting, regarding the political situation in the state, the petitions filed by PTI to the Judiciary to hold the general elections immediately were also kept under discussion.