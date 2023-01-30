Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to protest in Lahore today against the ‘illegal’ custody of party leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Punjab government’s former spokesperson, Nusrat Jamshed Cheema in her statement said PTI will stage a protest at the GPO Chowk today against the ‘illegal’ custody of Chaudhry.

She said lawyers, workers of civil society and PTI will record their protest.

Mrs. Cheema said PTI stands firmly united with Fawad Chaudhry and his family in this time.

Read more: Imran Khan appeals to CJP to protect Fawad Chaudhry’s constitutional rights

It is pertinent to mention here that a judicial magistrate on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The case

The former federal minister was arrested for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against PTi leader was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.