KARACHI-Workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf took to the streets and staged a demonstration at the Numaish traffic intersection in protest over reports of likely arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

PTI leaders vowed that any attempt to raid Zaman Park— the Lahore residence of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan — would lead to siege of the Bilawal House — the residence of PPP-Parliame¬ntarian Asif Zardari — by their workers.

They also appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice on Mr Khan’s allegation against Mr Zardari that he was allegedly a part of a plan to kill him.

Carrying placards and banners, the protesters including women and children chanted slogans agai¬nst the Pakistan Democra¬tic Movement (PDM) government for “hatching conspiracies” against the party leadership.

They also warned that any attempt on life of former prime minister would attract a strong reaction from party ranks across the country.

The participants replied in the affirmative when Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi asked them whe-ther they would lay a siege to the Bilawal House if the Punjab government attem¬p¬ted to arrest Imran Khan.

Addressing the protesters, Mr Zaidi said that Pakistanis across the country and those living outside were aware of the “mindset of the imported government”.

“Imran Khan is not just the red line of PTI workers, but of all Pakistanis across the world,” he said, adding: “In Karachi, we warn you if you move to Zaman Park, we would move to Bilawal House. I ask the workers to not to wait for any call if any such situation arises and reach to Bilawal House at once.”

PTI city president Bilal Ghaffar said that the people of Karachi and other parts of the province had joined the protest and it’s just a beginning of the party’s movement against the PDM government.

Terming the PPP government in Sindh a “bandit rule”, the PTI leader said that unlike other parts of the country, the protest had more significance for the people of this province.

“Like other parts of the country, chairman Imran Khan is also clear about this and confident that this bandit rule in Sindh should end,” he said.