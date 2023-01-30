Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former planning minister Asad Umar said on Monday it was necessary to hold elections within 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution but the Punjab governor was not fulfilling his constitutional responsibility.

Speaking to media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), Mr Umar said plans were being made to undermine the constitution as the date of elections in Punjab had not been announced yet.

The PTI leader said the decisions of the masses were not honoured in the past and it seemed that there were still some elements who had not learnt anything from the past as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was openly talking about violating the country’s constitution. Some elements were threatening democracy and the constitution but democracy, people and the constitution would emerge victorious, he added.

Earlier in the day, the LHC admitted the plea filed by the PTI against not announcing a date for the general election in Punjab for hearing. The plea was heard by Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC, in which Barrister Ali Zafar presented arguments on behalf of the PTI. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, former speaker Sibtain Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Shibli Faraz and Ali Sahi were present in the courtroom during the hearing.

Lawyer Ali Zafar argued that elections were supposed to be held within 90 days after the assembly had been dissolved but the Punjab governor had not even announced the date for elections.

Justice Jawad Hassan remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be made party in the case as it needed to be addressed who was responsible to announce the election date.