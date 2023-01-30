Share:

QUETTA - Residents of Quetta are still wait­ing for the state-run public trans­port facilities similar to Metro Bus Service in Punjab to reduce huge traffic congestion in the city. Quetta city needs the urgent attention of the authorities as most of the roads cannot sustain the pressure of traf­fic, leading to congestion and en­vironmental problems, Aziz Nasar said while talking to media.

Traffic congestion issue in Quetta is getting worse with every coming day due to increasing population, he added. Traffic jam is a big is­sue in Quetta where people waste hours due to rush in the morn­ing, afternoon, and evening on the roads. Aziz urged the provincial government to take maximum ef­forts to avoid traffic jams and other traffic problems in the city.

The Balochistan Government ini­tiated working on the ‘Green Bus Service’ project to provide the best and most affordable public trans­port to the commuters of Quetta but no progress has been observed.

The project to launch the bus service in Quetta to overcome the traffic issues have yet to see the light of day despite their approval by competent authorities.