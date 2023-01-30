Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested two accused, allegedly involved in street crimes and robberies from Orangi Town area of the megalopolis. According to a spokesman for Rangers on Sunday, the accused identified as Wajid Ali and Bilal were escaping after snatching a mobile phone from a citizen and were arrested upon indication of a citizen after a chase by the personnel on patrolling. During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to snatching more than 150 mobile phones, cash of more than Rs. 0.1 million and stealing a motorcycle on over 100 robberies in different areas of the city. They also confessed to committing a robbery in SITE Town and a video of the incident also made rounds over social media, in which they could be easily identified. Raids were being carried out to apprehend other accomplices of the accused. The arrested accused had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.