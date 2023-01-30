Share:

Regional Police Officer Malakand division Sajjad Khan ordered all the divisional police officers of the area to improve the law and order situation for preventing attacks like the Peshawar mosque blast in the future.

The security was put on high alert in the Malakand division and ordered for strict security procedures were issued in government buildings and police stations.

Spokesperson of the Malakand police said the security checks were increased at the entry and exit points of the division and RPO also regretted the precious lives lost in the attack.

Meanwhile, RPO said the sacrifice of the martyred police personnel would not go in vain.