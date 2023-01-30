Share:

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday said that serving his people is the first priority of his government and no stone will be left unturned to achieve this goal.

Haji Zubair was talking to the media during his visit to various markets where he interacted with the business community and people from different walks of life.

The mayor said for keeping himself updated and solving the problems he conducted around 40 open courts in different areas of the city.

The open courts are proved helpful in providing facilities to the public and it will be held in the rest of the areas.

Peshawar will be cleared of encroachments, he said, adding, “We invited all business community and presidents of the markets to the City Council Hall in which they were briefed in detail about the encroachment, on which they unanimously assured to cooperation in enforcment.