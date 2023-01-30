Share:

MULTAN - Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed was unanimous­ly elected as Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust for the year 2023-24. Khawaja Muhammad Hussain was elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Khawaja Muhammad Fazil Vice Chairman. The annual meeting of Mul­tan Dry Port Trust was held here on Sunday in which Muhammad You­suf, Mian Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, Khwaja Muham­mad Younis and others participated. All the par­ticipants of the meeting congratulated the newly elected members and as­sured them all possible support. While the newly elected office bearers ex­pressed their determina­tion to dedicate all their abilities and energies for the development of Mul­tan Dry Port Trust. All the participants of the meet­ing hailed the efforts of outgoing Chairman Kha­waja Muhammad Hus­sain and his team