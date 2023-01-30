Share:

KARACHI-The Customs Intelligence seized huge quantity of smuggled branded liquor worth millions of rupees and arrested two culprits here in the metropolis on Sunday. The Anti-Smuggling Squad of Customs Enforcements on an intelligence tip-off raided a house in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi.

During operation, huge quantity of highly quality smuggled branded liquor valuing about 15 million rupees was recovered and two culprits were apprehended. The recovered liquor was shifted to godown of Anti-Smuggling Squad and detainees were being interrogated after registering a case against them under Customs Act.