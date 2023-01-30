Share:

FAISALABAD - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team destroyed spinach crop over two acres land on Sammundri Road and Sabzi Mandi Road.

PFA spokesman said here on Sunday that some farmers culti­vated spinach crop by watering sewage and industrial effluent which was very injurious to hu­man health.

Therefore, PFA teams after re­ceiving complaints destroyed two acres spinach crops on Sam­mundri Road and Sabzi Mandi Road besides removing sewerage water channels in the fields by using plough. Further action was underway.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Bat­ala Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday the accident took place at Satiana Road near Sal­eemi Chowk where a rashly driv­en motorcycle crashed into an electricity pole.

As a result, 42-year-old Sha­hid Fazal, resident of Kot Khan Muhammad Faisalabad received serious injuries and died on the spot. Rescuers shifted the body to mortuary of DHQ hospital for postmortem.

COUPLE INJURED IN FIRE INCIDENT

A elderly couple received seri­ous burn injuries in a fire incident at T&T Colony Satiana Road on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that DVR system caught fire due to short-circuiting in a house in T&T Colony Satiana Road. The fire engulfed the entire sur­roundings, due to which, Anwar Boota (70) and his wife Safia Bibi (70) suffered serious burn injuries.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under con­trol after hectic efforts. The vic­tims have been shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment.

FAREWELL TO TRANSFERRED DIVISIONAL COMMISSIONER

A farewell was organized in honor of Divisional Commission­er Muhammad Shahid Niaz, who was transferred from Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh presented a com­memorative shield to the trans­ferred commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, the transferred divisional commis­sioner said that transfer and posting were part of the govern­ment job but officers should al­ways prioritize transparency in execution of official duties.

He thanked the district officers including the deputy commis­sioner for organising a farewell ceremony in his honor.

The deputy commissioner paid tribute to the service of division­al commissioner and said that his tenure was exemplary and memorable. He appreciated the administrative skills of the trans­ferred commissioner.