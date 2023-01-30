Share:

LAHORE - SSP Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze has been appointed as Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, according to City Traffic Police spokesman. SSP Mustansar Feroze belonged to 35th Common of Police Service, and joined as ASP in 2008. He started his career as ASP Margalla Circle, he was later posted as SP CIA Islamabad and SP City Is­lamabad. He also served as District Police Officer Chiniot, DPO Bahawalpur, DPO Bahawalnagar, DPO Sialkot and DPO Mianwali.