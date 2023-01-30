Share:

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist attacks across the country, believed to have been planned and directed by the outlawed TTP leaders based in Afghanistan. The attacks have increased following a deadlock in the dialogue between the Pakistan’s government and TTP.

On January 30, 2023, a terrorist attack in Peshawar police lines area’ mosque claimed 32 lives and injured almost 150 people. That was the latest of the terrorism events that sent shockwaves across the country.

In 2022, Pakistanis became the victim of extremist tendancies with various banned outfits targeting the citizenry and especially the security personnel.

As per the study of Research and Security Studies, 376 attacks occurred in the country in 2022. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Islamic State of Khoristan and Balochistan Liberation Army claimed the majority of these attacks. Most important, the month of December was the deadliest in 2022 with an unprecedented spike in violence.

December 19:

Four policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack the police station at Bargai village in Lakki Marwat area. Four cops, including one sub-inspector, were injured in the incident.

On the same day, detained militants took control of the Counter Terrorism Department building in Bannu. The firing exchange claimed the lives of three security personnel and 25 militants after the building was secured.

December 20:

One soldier and two civilians lost their lives when a suicide bomber rammed his rikshaw into the vehicle carrying security forces in Miranshah.

December 23:

A suicide blast in the Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector resulted in the loss of life of one policeman while four police personnel were injured. TTP claimed responsibility of that attack.

December 25:

Four Frontier Corps were martyred after the terrorists opened fire on vehicle of the FC Balochistan (South) in the Dannuk area of Turbat.

On the same day, a Levies soldier embraced martyrdom after firing incident in the border town of Chaman.

TTP claimed responsibility of the attack.

December 26:

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Kahan area of Balochistan resulted in the loss of lives of five soldiers including one captain. Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility in the attack.

December 29:

Two soldiers were wounded after a suicide bomber hit his vehicle with the security checkpost in Mirali area of North Waziristan.

January 15:

Three police personnel, including a deputy-superintendent, faced martyrdom after a midnight militant attack on Sabrand police station in Peshawar. TTP accepted the responsibility of the attack

January 19:

Three police personnel lost their lives after a terrorist attack at a checkpost in Jamurd tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

January 30:

32 martyred and 147 injured after a blast at the mosque in the Peshawar police lines area. TTP claimed its role in the attack.

It is clear from these attacks that the security personnel are the target of the banned outfits.