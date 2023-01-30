Share:

LONDON-Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret in series three and four of The Crown, has said she doesn’t think the royal drama should continue. The actress, in conversation with The Guardian, was asked if she thought the Duke of Sussex’s recent book Spare would make it ‘easier’ for Morgan to write The Crown now he had a first hand account of recent royal drama. Helena responded as saying the Netflix series has caught up to more recent times it should come to a close.

‘I should be careful here, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually. I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them,’ Helena replied. Helena added that she did not want to ‘contribute’ to the conversation around Prince Harry’s book, calling it ‘complicated,’ and adding that her words will ‘get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention.’ The part of Princess Margaret has been taken over in season four, which was released in November 2020, by Lesley Manville.

In 2020 Helena said The Crown has a ‘moral responsibility’ to remind viewers they are not watching a documentary, telling the show’s official podcast ‘It is dramatized.’