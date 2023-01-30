Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Zaman Town police recovered an eight-month-old toddler from his father in Karachi, who had allegedly kidnapped the child from his in-laws’ house over a domestic row. According to the SHO Zaman Town Police, Jamila, a resident of Korangi, filed a complaint against her husband for kidnapping her infant. Jamila told the police in her complaint that her marriage was on the rocks and irked by daily domestic disputes, she left her husband’s house and came to her mother’s house with her toddler.

On 1st January, her husband visited her mother’s house, took away her kid and disappeared. She could not locate the whereabouts of her husband and child even after searching for several days. Jamila reported the incident to the police after three weeks. Consequently, the SHO started an investigation. The police traced the father, arrested him and recovered the child from his custody. They handed over the infant to the inconsolable mother.