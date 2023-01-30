Share:

Two militants blew themsleves up soon after a joint team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police raided a house in Hund area of Swabi on late Monday.

A heavy exchange of fire took place between the suspects and the officials for hours before the suicide explosion. Officials said the raid had prevented a major sabotage.

Two suspects after finding no way to escape exploded themselves. The operation against the terrorists in the area in underway as a good number of police and CTD personnel have cordoned off the area.

Sources told Dunya News that an arrested terror suspect had been shifted to an unknown location.