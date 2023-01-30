Share:

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in Islamabad today on a day-long visit, the PM Office said Monday.

The UAE president will be escorted by JF-17 aircraft to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Nur Khan Air Base, where he will be given a 21-gun salute.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and important members of the federal cabinet will welcome the distinguished guest at the air base.

Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be presented a guard of honor by the armed forces of Pakistan at the Prime Minister’s House. He will hold a one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

A public holiday has been announced in the federal capital today amid the arrival of the international delegates, while the citizens have been asked to avoid ‘unnecessary’ travel.

UAE President Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Pakistan on January 25. PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed him at the Rahim Yar Khan Airport. A meeting was also held between the two leaders in Rahim Yar Khan.