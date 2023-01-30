Share:

LAHORE-Waqar Ilyas Khan and Tariq Ali have been elected President and General Secretary of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) for the next four years.

The Elections of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation were held here at Conference Room of National Hockey Stadium under the three-member Scrutiny Committee (in lieu of Article 17.1.6 of the PJJF Constitution) scrutinized the nominations and counted the votes. Barrister Iftikhar Raza Khan, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan as Election Commissioner, conducted the elections for the next term of four years (2023-2027).

The General Council meeting was attended by all voter member units of the federation and observers from departmental units were also present. The elected as office-bearers of the PJJF are Ahmed Jamal Ur Rehman (DIG-Police) Patron, Khalil Ahmed Khan Chairman, Waqar Ilyas Khan President, Kazim Ali Changezi Senior Vice President, Nasir Mahmood Khan, Col Ghulam Mehdi (R), Sundas Khan Vice Presidents, Tariq Ali General Secretary, Liaqat Ali Treasurer, Tehseen Ullah Director Referee, Dr M Zaid Arif Associate Secretary, Dr Haris Ashraf, Hafiza Neelum Muneeb, Syeda Madeeha Zaidi, Warda Hameed, Fayyaz Feroze and Mirza Farooq Ahmed Executive Members.

The House approved the allocation of National Ju-Jitsu Championship 2023 to KPK Ju-Jitsu Association to be held in Peshawar in March, hosting of South Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship in May at Islamabad as well as upcoming international competitions.

The House strongly condemned the non-inclusion of Ju-Jitsu sport in the upcoming National Games at Quetta by the POA, saying this bias attitude of the NOC is causing immense damage to national athletes and future of sports in the country.

Khalil Ahmed Khan said: “The PJJF is focused to bring laurels to our motherland in the future events such as Asian Games 2023-China, Asian Martial Arts Games 2023 at Thailand, World Championship 2023 at Mongolia and Asian Championship 2023 at Thailand.”