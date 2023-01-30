Share:

LAHORE - The three-day competitions of Winter Sports Festival 2023 concluded here at different sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab on Sunday. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed prizes among the winners and other top performers of athletics events on the last day of event. In football final, Multan defeated Sargodha by 2-1 as the match was tied at 1-1 and the teams failed to carve out a result in extra time but Multan emerged winner through sudden death goal. Sahiwal finished third. Faisalabad athletes dominated the athletics event and won huge appreciation. In men’s athletics event, Faisalabad got 50 points, Multan 35 and Gujranwala 31 points while in women’s athletics event, the top three positions went to Faisalabad (67 points), Rawalpindi (55) and Lahore 45 points. Sunaina Musawwar and Ali Ahmed were declared the fastest female and male athletes of Winter Sports Festival 2023 respectively. In the judo event, Lahore got first position with 70 points, 4 gold and 1 silver medal. Faisalabad remained runners-up with 40 points, 3 silver and 2 bronze followed by Gujranwala with 30 points, 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.