ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in tragic accidents in Lasbela, Balochistan and Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zardari and Bilawal expressed grief over the tragic accidents and said that the entire country is saddened.

In a joint statement, they said that they share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in the accidents.

The authorities should investigate the causes of the accidents so that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future, they added.

Zardari and Bilawal while expressing sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soule.