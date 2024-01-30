54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan and South Sudan: UN

JUBA - Fighting between rival communities in a disputed region claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan has killed 54 people, including two UN peacekeep­ers, the United Nations said on Mon­day, calling for calm.

The clashes in Abyei, a contested oil-rich territory straddling the bor­der of both countries, broke out at the weekend, according to local authori­ties. The United Nations Interim Se­curity Force for Abyei (UNISFA) said it “strongly condemns these attacks against civilians and peacekeepers”.

“Currently, according to local au­thorities, 52 civilians have lost their lives, while 64 others are said to be gravely wounded,” it said.

It said peacekeepers came under fire on Sunday “while transporting affected civilians from a UNISFA base to a hospital”. A Pakistani peacekeep­er was killed, and “four uniformed personnel and one local civilian sus­tained injury”, it said.

A Ghanaian peacekeeper had been killed on Saturday, UNISFA added, calling for an investigation into the violence. Located between Sudan and South Sudan, Abyei has been a flashpoint since the South gained in­dependence in 2011.

According to authorities in the Abyei Special Administrative Area, armed youths and a local rebel militia carried out a series of “barbaric coor­dinated attacks”, starting on Saturday morning. Rou Manyiel Rou, secretary general for the Abyei Special Adminis­trative Area, said on Saturday that the violence was tied to a long-running “conflict between (the) Ngok and Twic” communities. The attacks fol­low clashes in November that killed 32 people, including a UN peacekeep­er. The 12-year-old UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei currently comprises some 4,000 military and police personnel.