751 candidates vying for 36 seats in three KP divisions

ISLAMABAD - About 751 candidates are in the arena for 36 constituen­cies, including 11 National Assembly and 25 Provincial Assembly, in 12 districts of Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan, and Kohat divisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince. A total of 258 candi­dates are contesting for 11 National Assembly seats and 493 are for 25 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, according to the data released by the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Jamiat Ulema-e-Is­lam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman, former National Assembly deputy speakers Faisal Karim Kundi and Zahid Akram Durrani, and former ministers Sheh­ryar Afridi and Ali Amin Gandapur are among the prominent contenders in the electoral race in the three divisions, with 5,375,189 registered voters. In NA-35 Kohat with 666,239 regis­tered votes, 18 candidates are in the run, while 16 con­tenders are in the race for PK-90, 13 for PK-91, and 11 for PK-92, Kohat. Similarly, NA-36 Hangu Aurakzai wit­nesses a competition among 19 candidates, with a total of 556,060 registered vot­ers, while 18 contenders are in the run for PK-93, and 26 for PK-94, Aurakzai. Like­wise, in NA-37 Kurram with 415,537 registered voters, 34 candidates are participat­ing in the electoral process, while 35 candidates are in the field for PK-95 and 21 for PK-96 Kurram. Similarly, 31 candidates are competing for success in NA-38 Karak with 486,754 voters, while 18 are in contention for PK-97 Karak and 19 for PK-98. With 723,459 registered vot­ers, 19 candidates are vying for NA-39 Bannu, while 26 candidates are in the run for success in PK-99, 16 in PK-100, 15 in PK-101 and 20 in PK-102 Bannu. Similarly, in NA-40 North Waziristan, the total registered voters are 430,484, with 15 candidates participating in the electoral process, while 13 are con­testing for PK-103 and 19 for PK-104 North Waziristan. The total registered votes in NA-41 Lakki Marwat are 516,745, with 39 candidates competing for the seat. Some 24 contenders are in the race for PK-105, 23 for PK-106, 24 for PK-107, and 23 for PK-108 in Tank.