Action won’t be taken against journalists, AGP assures SC

ISLAMABAD - Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Monday assured the Supreme Court that no action will be taken against the journalists, whom notices have been issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly criticizing the judiciary on the social media.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa conducted hearing of the suo motu notice against the alleged harassment of journalists by FIA. The court directed the FIA to file reports on the harassment of journalists in two weeks. The FIA cyber-crime wing on January 27, 2024 had summoned 65 peo­ple, including various journalists and social media activists, for allegedly running a “malicious cam­paign” against the judges and the institutions on January 30 and 31.

Journalists and social media activists who have been issued notices include Cyril Almeida, Sha­heen Sehbai, Adeel Mahmood Raja, Syed Samar Abbas, Asad Ali Toor, Matiullah Jan, Muhammad Siddique Jan and Muhammad Sabir Shakir.

Following the apex court verdict on PTI in­tra-party elections, which deprived the party of its election symbol - ‘cricket bat’, malicious campaign on the social media was launched against the judg­es, particularly CJP Faez, and the institutions.

During the hearing, CJP Isa told Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan that while ver­bal abuse was a different matter, the federal agen­cy should not take action against media persons merely on criticism. The AGP then assured that no action will be taken against the journalists.

The Chief Justice remarked that he is strongly against curtailing criticism as freedom of the press is enshrined in the Constitution. “I do not care if you make fun of me, but if you make fun of the ju­diciary, the country will suffer. You can criticize the Supreme Court, but the Constitution has some limitations,” he said. “If you think that you are ben­efiting me or the Supreme Court by stopping crit­icism, then you are harming [the institution],” CJP Isa remarked. He added that journalists are al­lowed to criticize court decisions, but the matter of incitement is different. “We can never restrain a common man or a journalist from criticizing.” Justice Mazhar inquired whether there is no Code of Conduct (CoC) for YouTubers, adding that the PEMRA CoC is for the TV channels. He said that the Courts’ judgments are public property, but while criticizing one has to be careful. Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that fair criticism is not a problem but the language used is wrong. “Earning money through abuse has become a source of livelihood for people, it is very sad,” she added. Justice Faez said that the use of foul language is wrong but crit­icism is not prohibited, adding that it is wrong to arrest a journalist just for criticizing.