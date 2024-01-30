Aliya Riaz hits fourth century of National Women’s T20

LAHORE - Rawalpindi, Lahore and Quetta recorded victo­ries in the ninth round of the National Wom­en’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 after all six teams partici­pated in games played across three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, captain Aliya Riaz’s unbeaten ton took Rawalpindi to 182-4 in the first innings. In return, Mul­tan could only manage 155-5, losing the game by 27 runs. At Ayub Park Ground, Karachi fell three short of the target after they had re­stricted Lahore to 127- 7 earlier in the game. At Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Pesha­war lost the game by 83 runs after Quetta posted 155-4 on the back of half-centuries by Tuba Hassan and Fareeha Mehmood.