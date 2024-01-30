Anchorperson fired over alleged torture on wife

LAHORE - A local TV channel sus­pended on Monday its an­chorperson Ashfaq Ishaq Satti over allegations of domestic violence. “The cahnnel Management has taken serious notice on the allegations of domes­tic violence involving an­chorperson Ashfaq Satti,” the news channel said in a statement on X. The development came after a first information report was registered against Satti on the complaint of his wife Nomaika Tahir Mehmood. She is apparently her second wife. She shared the picture of FIR and her pictures on X. But the account now does not exist. The FIR was registered under Sections 324 (attempt to mur­der), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 337-A (i) (punishment for doing an act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person or with the knowledge that he is likely thereby to cause hurt to any person) and 337-F (i) (punish­ment for ghayr-jaifah whoever by doing any act with the intention of causing hurt to any person cause damihah) of the Pakistan Penal Code. In the FIR, the complainant stated that she was a house­wife and had gone to meet her diabetic mother at Jinnah Garden, Model Colony on 19 January. She stayed at her mother’s house till January 22 due to health concerns. Nomaika claimed her husband quarrelled with her over “baseless allegations” re­garding her whereabouts and started beating her, which resulted in serious injuries to her left eye. The complainant said her husband “forcibly” took away her son, locked her in the room and threat­ened her with dire consequences. The victim said she managed to escape from her husband’s house on January 24 when her husband forgot to lock the door and subsequently reached her mother’s house. The accused has so far issued no state­ment. Thechannel stated that Satti would remain suspended with immediate effect till the law takes its course and decides the matter. “The channel has zero tolerance policy on violence or threats of violence be it at the workplace or domestic.”