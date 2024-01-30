Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

APHC appeals to UN to address worsening situation in IIOJK

APHC appeals to UN to address worsening situation in IIOJK
Web Desk
7:59 PM | January 30, 2024
National

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the United Nations to intervene and address the worsening situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement from Tihar jail, senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah emphasized the urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

He condemned the use of brute military and police force to suppress the legitimate demand for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024