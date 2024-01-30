APHC appeals to UN to address worsening situation in IIOJK

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the United Nations to intervene and address the worsening situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement from Tihar jail, senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah emphasized the urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

He condemned the use of brute military and police force to suppress the legitimate demand for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.