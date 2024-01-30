Asif Azeem elected SFP president

LAHORE - Asif Azeem was elected President and Naseem Khan Secretary General of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) during the elections held for the next four-year term. The general body meeting in connection with the election was held at Karachi Gymkhana, where Chief Election Commissioner Syed Waseem Hashmi announced the names of successful officials, who were elected unopposed. On this occasion, Ahmed Ali Rajput participated as an observer on behalf of POA. Among other elected officials, Professor Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah was elected SVP, Yasmin Hyder Chairperson, Farah Saeed, Tehmina Asif, Dr Hina Jamshed Khan, Shahid Shinwari and Muzamil Hussain were declared as VPs. Farhan Rashid was elected Joint Secretary, M Zeeshan Merchant Secretary Finance, Murad Hussain Associate Secretary, Shahid Aftab Chairman Umpiring, Asim Khan Chairman Coaching and Faraz Ejaz Chairman Technical Committee. Apart from this, M Nasir, Ahmed Yar Khan, Ali Haider and Raisa Farhan were elected as executive committee members. The house also approved the minutes of the previous meeting and the calendar for the coming year.