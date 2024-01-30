Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Asif Azeem elected SFP president

Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Asif Azeem was elected President and Naseem Khan Secretary General of Softball Federa­tion of Pakistan (SFP) during the elections held for the next four-year term. The general body meeting in connection with the election was held at Karachi Gymkhana, where Chief Election Commissioner Syed Waseem Hashmi an­nounced the names of suc­cessful officials, who were elected unopposed. On this occasion, Ahmed Ali Rajput participated as an observer on behalf of POA. Among other elected officials, Pro­fessor Dr Farhan Essa Abdul­lah was elected SVP, Yasmin Hyder Chairperson, Farah Saeed, Tehmina Asif, Dr Hina Jamshed Khan, Shahid Shin­wari and Muzamil Hussain were declared as VPs. Farhan Rashid was elected Joint Sec­retary, M Zeeshan Merchant Secretary Finance, Murad Hussain Associate Secretary, Shahid Aftab Chairman Um­piring, Asim Khan Chairman Coaching and Faraz Ejaz Chairman Technical Commit­tee. Apart from this, M Nasir, Ahmed Yar Khan, Ali Haider and Raisa Farhan were elect­ed as executive committee members. The house also approved the minutes of the previous meeting and the cal­endar for the coming year. 

Staff Reporter

