ATC grants bail to Sanam Javed in PML-N office torching case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching the Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town, during May-9 violence. The court directed the social media activist to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail. ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petition filed by Sanam Javed on completion of arguments by the petitioner’s counsel and prosecu­tion. The Model Town police had registered the case against Sanam Javed and others on charges of torch­ing PML-N office, under section of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code. Meanwhile, another ATC sent Sanam Javed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching Shadman Police Station, during May-9 violence. The police produced Sanam Javed before ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal and sought physical remand for investigations related to the May-9 case. However, court turned down plea and sent Sanam Javed to jail on 14-day judicial remand, besides or­dering to produce her on expiry of the remand term.