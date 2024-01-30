Attock promotes IT empowerment at seminar

ATTOCK - Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, emphasized the pivotal role of IT in elevating Pakistan’s global standing during a seminar at Comsats University Attock. The event saw notable figures like Former Naval Chief Asif Sandhila and Former Federal Secretary Hamid Nawaz Khan in attendance. CEO Education Sajida Mukhtar highlighted the groundbreaking initiative of upgrading government school IT labs in Attock at a cost of Rs 25 million, benefiting around 550 students. CEO Sajida Mukhtar, in her remarks, underscored the uniqueness of the initiative and informed that 300 IT teachers underwent a five-day training program, contributing to professional IT education in government schools. DC Attock commended the Learn And Run IT program, foreseeing economic empowerment for students through freelancing and graphic designing. Currently, over 150 IT labs are undergoing upgrades, facilitated by partnerships with institutions like Lahore University of Sciences (LUMS). Addressing the importance of education for women, DC Attock stressed that basic education is crucial for the fifty percent female population of the country. The event also witnessed speeches from Federal Secretary Ameer Nawaz Khan, Head of Ghazi Brotha Development Institute Malik Fateh Khan, and Architect Comsats University Professor Dr. Junaid Mughal. Shields and certificates were distributed, and a memorandum was signed for the upgrade of 13 government schools across the district in collaboration with the District Education Authority Attock.