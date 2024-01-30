Attock promotes IT empowerment at seminar

ATTOCK - Deputy Commis­sioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, emphasized the pivotal role of IT in elevating Pakistan’s glob­al standing during a seminar at Comsats University Attock. The event saw notable figures like Former Naval Chief Asif Sandhila and Former Fed­eral Secretary Hamid Nawaz Khan in attendance. CEO Education Sajida Mukhtar highlighted the groundbreak­ing initiative of upgrading government school IT labs in Attock at a cost of Rs 25 mil­lion, benefiting around 550 students. CEO Sajida Mukhtar, in her remarks, underscored the uniqueness of the initia­tive and informed that 300 IT teachers underwent a five-day training program, contributing to professional IT education in government schools. DC Attock commend­ed the Learn And Run IT pro­gram, foreseeing economic empowerment for students through freelancing and graphic designing. Currently, over 150 IT labs are under­going upgrades, facilitated by partnerships with institu­tions like Lahore University of Sciences (LUMS). Address­ing the importance of educa­tion for women, DC Attock stressed that basic education is crucial for the fifty percent female population of the country. The event also wit­nessed speeches from Fed­eral Secretary Ameer Nawaz Khan, Head of Ghazi Brotha Development Institute Ma­lik Fateh Khan, and Architect Comsats University Professor Dr. Junaid Mughal. Shields and certificates were distributed, and a memorandum was signed for the upgrade of 13 government schools across the district in collaboration with the District Education Authority Attock.