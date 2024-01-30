Austrian ambassador explores investment prospects in Pakistan

KARACHI - Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan and Afghanistan Andrea Wicke, joined by Hus­sain Islam, chairman of the Prime Minis­ter’s Task Force in the Strategic Reforms Unit, and Johannes Brunner, commercial counsellor of the Austrian Embassy Com­mercial Section, visited the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (OICCI) to engage with the Cham­ber’s leadership and gain insights into Pakistan’s economic landscape.

During the meeting, OICCI CE/Secretary General M Abdul Aleem provided a com­prehensive briefing to the Austrian del­egation on Pakistan’s business prospects, with a focus on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), ideally reaching three percent of its GDP. Notably, the total capi­tal investment by OICCI members from FY 2013 to FY 2022 amounted to $22.0 billion, while Pakistan’s net FDI stands at $19.9 billion. In the past year (Jan-Dec), Pakistan attracted $1,771 million in FDI, marking a 25% increase from 2022.

Ambassador Wicke shared her insights on how Pakistan is perceived globally in terms of investment, emphasizing a focus on regional trade, particularly the potential within South Asian Associa­tion for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). She stressed the importance of building a positive perception of Pakistan through engagement with foreign media to show­case the country’s overall beauty.