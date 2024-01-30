Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Austrian ambassador explores investment prospects in Pakistan

Austrian ambassador explores investment prospects in Pakistan
Agencies
January 30, 2024
Business, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan and Afghanistan Andrea Wicke, joined by Hus­sain Islam, chairman of the Prime Minis­ter’s Task Force in the Strategic Reforms Unit, and Johannes Brunner, commercial counsellor of the Austrian Embassy Com­mercial Section, visited the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (OICCI) to engage with the Cham­ber’s leadership and gain insights into Pakistan’s economic landscape.

During the meeting, OICCI CE/Secretary General M Abdul Aleem provided a com­prehensive briefing to the Austrian del­egation on Pakistan’s business prospects, with a focus on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), ideally reaching three percent of its GDP. Notably, the total capi­tal investment by OICCI members from FY 2013 to FY 2022 amounted to $22.0 billion, while Pakistan’s net FDI stands at $19.9 billion. In the past year (Jan-Dec), Pakistan attracted $1,771 million in FDI, marking a 25% increase from 2022.

Threat Unleashed

Ambassador Wicke shared her insights on how Pakistan is perceived globally in terms of investment, emphasizing a focus on regional trade, particularly the potential within South Asian Associa­tion for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). She stressed the importance of building a positive perception of Pakistan through engagement with foreign media to show­case the country’s overall beauty.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024