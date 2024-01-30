BCP College win girls event of 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball

LAHORE - BCP College PECHS emerged title winners in the girls’ cate­gory of the 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Girls Basketball Tournament here at the In­ternational Abdul Nasir Bas­ketball Court in Arambagh.

The tournament’s final saw BCP College securing a narrow victory over Bahria College with a score of 14- 12. Key players from BCP College included Dia Sha­hid, who led with 6 points, followed by Anusha Younis with 4 points and Salma Khan contributing 2 points.

The event was graced by the presence of notable per­sonalities including Naseem Hameed, a gold medalist from the SAFF Games, as the chief guest. Other dignitaries included AC Arambagh Nida Saman, Shagufta Fayyaz, and Karachi Basketball Associa­tion (KBBA) President Gh­ulam Mohammad Khan.

In the boys’ category, the day began with Bahria Club defeating Rangers Club by 56-45. Zanir Ali shone for Bahria Club with 20 points, supported by Ali Hasan’s 18 points and Mohsin Gujjar’s 12 points. Despite Nauman Nav­eed’s impressive 27 points for Rangers Club, it wasn’t enough to secure a win.

The second boys’ match featured a strong perfor­mance from Usman Club, who overpowered Rangers Club with a score of 79-55. Muba­riz Ali was the standout play­er for Usman Club, scoring an impressive seven three-point­ers. Other major contributors included Nabil Siddiqui with 33 points, Saleh Mirza with 21 points and Hamza Khawa­ja with 9 points.

The tournament was ex­pertly officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Tariq Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf and Aamir Sharif. The technical aspects were adeptly managed by Naeem Ahmed, Rajkumar Lakhwani, Michael Turner and Muhammad Usman, en­suring a smoothly run event.

While both semifinals of the boys event will be played today (Tuesday) and Direc­tor General Karachi Devel­opment Authority (KDA) Mr. Naveed Anwar Siddiqui will grace the occasion as chief guest. KDA Sports Officer Mr. Muhammad Naseem, KBBA President Ghulam Muham­mad Khan and other notable figures will also be present on the occasion.