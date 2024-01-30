BCP College win girls event of 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball

LAHORE - BCP College PECHS emerged title winners in the girls’ category of the 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Girls Basketball Tournament here at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh.
The tournament’s final saw BCP College securing a narrow victory over Bahria College with a score of 14- 12. Key players from BCP College included Dia Shahid, who led with 6 points, followed by Anusha Younis with 4 points and Salma Khan contributing 2 points.
The event was graced by the presence of notable personalities including Naseem Hameed, a gold medalist from the SAFF Games, as the chief guest. Other dignitaries included AC Arambagh Nida Saman, Shagufta Fayyaz, and Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Mohammad Khan.
In the boys’ category, the day began with Bahria Club defeating Rangers Club by 56-45. Zanir Ali shone for Bahria Club with 20 points, supported by Ali Hasan’s 18 points and Mohsin Gujjar’s 12 points. Despite Nauman Naveed’s impressive 27 points for Rangers Club, it wasn’t enough to secure a win.
The second boys’ match featured a strong performance from Usman Club, who overpowered Rangers Club with a score of 79-55. Mubariz Ali was the standout player for Usman Club, scoring an impressive seven three-pointers. Other major contributors included Nabil Siddiqui with 33 points, Saleh Mirza with 21 points and Hamza Khawaja with 9 points.
The tournament was expertly officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Tariq Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf and Aamir Sharif. The technical aspects were adeptly managed by Naeem Ahmed, Rajkumar Lakhwani, Michael Turner and Muhammad Usman, ensuring a smoothly run event.
While both semifinals of the boys event will be played today (Tuesday) and Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Mr. Naveed Anwar Siddiqui will grace the occasion as chief guest. KDA Sports Officer Mr. Muhammad Naseem, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and other notable figures will also be present on the occasion.