Britney Spears appears to apologise to Justin Timberlake over book allegations

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears has appeared to apologise to her ex Justin Timberlake for comments in her autobiog­raphy. On Monday, she post­ed a clip of him singing his songs with Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s Saturday Night Live programme. And along­side the Instagram post, she wrote: “I wanna apolo­gise for some of the things I wrote about in my book.” Spears wrote: “If I offended any of the people I genuine­ly care about, I am deeply sorry. “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Tim­berlake’s new song, Self­ish. “It is so good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together, I laugh so hard?” Spears dated the NSync singer from 1999, when she was aged 17, to 2002. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” she wrote. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.” The allegations sparked a social-media backlash and Timberlake appeared to turn off com­ments on his Instagram for a while. He has not publicly responded, but in 2021, wrote on Instagram: “I un­derstand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones mi­sogyny and racism. “I spe­cifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and re­spect these women and I know I failed.”