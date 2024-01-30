Buried in massive debt, Italy puts crown jewels up for sale

MILAN - Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni once declared Italy’s postal service a “crown jewel” that must stay in state hands, but she is now selling a stake as part of a privatisation programme to tackle a huge public debt. Meloni’s hard-right government aims to raise 20 billion euros ($21.6 billion) by 2026 by selling off a stake in Poste Ital­iane, which turns big profits through its insurance and banking operations, as well as stakes in rail company Fer­rovie dello Stato and energy giant Eni. Analysts, however, say that the sales will likely do little to reduce a debt mountain that exceeds 2.8 trillion euros ($3 trillion) -- the second high­est in the eurozone as a proportion of gross domestic product. “Our ap­proach will be light-years away from what we have seen in the past when privatisation rhymed with gifts for lucky entrepreneurs,” Meloni said last week. The leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, who won the 2022 elections on a populist, nation­alist ticket, has also vowed to main­tain state control. “We can sell some stakes in public companies without compromising public control,” Meloni said. Nevertheless, the decision to sell a stake in the postal service to foreign investors marks a shift from a state­ment she made in 2018, four years before becoming prime minister. “No to the privatisation of Poste Italiane. It is a crown jewel that must remain in the hands of Italians,” she said on Facebook at the time. The govern­ment originally planned to hold a 51-per cent majority in Poste Italiane, but Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said Friday that its stake could fall to as low as 35 per cent. The economy ministry has a 29.3 per cent stake in the postal service while the state in­vestment bank, Cassa Depositi e Pres­titi (CDP), owns another 35 per cent. Selling the ministry’s stake could raise as much as 3.9 billion euros, according to the postal service’s current capi­talisation. Opposition parties have rounded on Meloni’s coalition -- which also includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League party -- for its plans to sell state assets. The government “always claims to be for the homeland and to­day it is starting to sell the homeland”, Andrea Orlando, a lawmaker from the centre-left Democrat Party, said on Sunday. “We think that the homeland cannot be sold.” The partial privatisa­tion campaign kicked off in November when the government decided to sell a quarter stake in bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world’s oldest bank, for 920 million euros. Rome sold the share to investors as it could not find a suitor to take over the bank, which must be privatised under the bailout conditions agreed with the European Commission.